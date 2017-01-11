Recreation programs offered by city of Apache Junction

The following Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department events and programs are held at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, unless otherwise specified. Go to www.ajcity.net/registration for more information on how to register. Pre-registration is required for many of the classes and programs. For more information, go to www.ajcity.net or call 480-983-2181. Follow the department @AJParksandRec on Twitter and on Facebook to stay up to date with upcoming events and programs. Do you have a passion, hobby or a specific skill that you would like to share with your community? AJ Parks and Recreation is looking for talented individuals to teach classes. The department is seeking both youth and adult instructors. For more information or to fill out a program proposal, visit www.ajcity.net/parks, e-mail JJ Underwood at junderwood@ajcity.net or call 480-983-2181.
Jan. 13-Friday
Belly Dance Workshop: In this special-topic workshop participants will be learning about the earthly Beledi style while also learning the Zill (finger symbol) belly-dancing technique. Students will learn how to play a few Zill patterns and begin to dance at the same time. This class is offered to ages 18 and older. The fee is $19. Call for time.
Emerging Leaders Development Lectures: The program is designed to challenge and support emerging leaders at a range of experience levels – from those who already have a great deal of experience to those who have little to none. Lectures will cover several key leadership topics, always with a focus on how to apply them, both personally and within an organizational context. This is a free program and is offered to ages 13-17. Call for time.
Hang Time Fridays: School may be out on Fridays again this year but Apache Junction Parks and Recreation will be in full swing. Join on Fridays at the MGC for the all-day Hang Time Fridays program. Participants will enjoy a wide range of activities throughout the day such as arts and crafts, sports, fitness, cooking and more. This program runs on every Friday except for breaks and holidays. The fee is $35 for the January session. Drop-in options are available.
Jan. 14-Saturday
‘Bob Ross’ Oil Painting: Complete an entire painting in only one class? Anyone can do it. Participants will learn how to prepare a canvas, mix and blend colors, use specialty brushes and tools, a brush-cleaning system, create distance and depth in a composition, how to achieve contrast with highlight and shadow, how to employ the wet-on-wet method and more. And at the end of the class they will take home a completed masterpiece. Everything needed to complete a painting will be provided in class for an additional materials fee of $25 that is on top of a $35 registration fee. The class project is desert vista. Call for time.
Winter Concerts in the Park: Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a nice evening outside with some live music as Rick Ricci performs a variety show 4-5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Veterans Memorial Park Gazebo, 1001 N. Idaho Road (northeast corner of Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard). In the event of bad weather, the concert will be moved to the Multi-Generational Center. The concert is free and hosted by the city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Sonlite Productions. Call for time.
Family Run Club: Want to run together as a family but aren’t sure how to get started? MGC’s fitness staff will give running tips, nutrition information and set a course for participants and family on the beautiful desert trails at the MGC. The fee is $25. call for time.
Jan. 20-Friday
Little Chefs: Program will teach kids the basics of cooking without using the oven/stove. Participants in class will learn recipes they can make at home all by themselves. This class is offered to ages 8-13 and the fee is $10. Call for time.
Jan. 21-Saturday
Fit Family 5K Your Way: Grab the kids and their running shoes and head out for a free Fit Family 5K Your Way at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. and is on the south side of the park near the racquetball courts.
Jan. 25-Wednesday
SALT Speaker Series: Want to learn more about the natural history of the Sonoran Desert surrounding the Superstition Mountains? The Superstition Area Land Trust presents: “The Superstitions: The Nature of Place” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in Room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. The speakers series is offered in collaboration with the Apache Junction Recreation Department and is free and geared to a general audience. They reflect SALT’s mission “…to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations.”
March
Spring Adult Co-ed Softball Leagues: Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is offering adult co-ed softball leagues this spring at Prospector Park, 3015 N Idaho Road. League games will play on Tuesday nights starting March 7. Leagues are double-header format with a single elimination tournament for all teams. Team registration fee is $440. Teams will receive a $40 discount if registered and paid on or before Feb. 16. Registration deadline is Feb. 23. Team managers may register in the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation office, now located in the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, or online at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. Teams may carry a maximum of 20 players on their rosters. All players must be at least 18 years old. Visit www.ajcity.net/sports for additional league forms and information such as the roster form, code of conduct, rules, approved bat list, etc. Individuals without a team can be placed on the “interested player/free agent” list by e-mailing the following information to ggartner@ajcity.net: name, male/female, age, contact number and preferred position played. Use the subject line: SOFTBALL INTEREST LIST.