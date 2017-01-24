Recreation programs offered by city of Apache Junction

The following Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department events and programs are held at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, unless otherwise specified. Go to www.ajcity.net/registration for more information on how to register. Pre-registration is required for many of the classes and programs. For more information, go to www.ajcity.net or call 480-983-2181. Follow the department @AJParksandRec on Twitter and on Facebook to stay up to date with upcoming events and programs. Do you have a passion, hobby or a specific skill that you would like to share with your community? AJ Parks and Recreation is looking for talented individuals to teach classes. The department is seeking both youth and adult instructors. For more information or to fill out a program proposal, visit www.ajcity.net/parks, e-mail JJ Underwood at junderwood@ajcity.net or call 480-983-2181.
Jan. 25-Wednesday
SALT Speaker Series: Want to learn more about the natural history of the Sonoran Desert surrounding the Superstition Mountains? The Superstition Area Land Trust presents: “The Superstitions: The Nature of Place” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in Room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. The speakers series is offered in collaboration with the Apache Junction Recreation Department and is free and geared to a general audience. They reflect SALT’s mission “…to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations.”
Jan. 26-Thursday
AARP Smart Driver Course: This course provides research-based information to help update driving knowledge and skills. Bring a driver’s license, AARP membership card and a pen/pencil to class. Class runs 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Apache Junction Conference Center, 1001 N. Idaho Road. The standard fee is $25.
Jan. 27-Friday
Parents’ Night Out – Zombie Night: Parents, looking for a night out? Sign a child up for a fun-filled, themed evening spent at the AJ MGC. The night will be filled with arts and crafts, sports activities, a snack and access to the game room and rock wall. The theme of the night is: Zombie Night.
Jan. 28-Saturday
Adult Mountain Biking Clinic: Men and women with a mountain bike who want to get better at riding and improve their confidence can join Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Darch Oborne for a two-hour biking clinic. He has more than 15 years of experience teaching mountain biking in the U.S. and Canada. Each participant must bring his or her own mountain bike and helmet. The clinic is limited to the first 20 riders who register. The clinic will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the northeast part of Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. Registration is accepted in the AJ Parks and Rec office and online (www.ajcity.net/onlinereg) or call 480-983-2181 or e-mail ggartner@ajcity.net for additional details. Fee is $10 per person.
February
Spring Pickleball Leagues: The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is offering doubles adult pickleball leagues. Deadline to register a doubles team is Monday, Feb. 6 or until full. Leagues are doubles play and separated into three self-rated skill levels (3.0 and under, 3.5, 4.0 and up). Since leagues are based on players’ skill levels it doesn’t matter if a team consists of men, women or is mixed. Games will be double-headers on Thursdays starting Feb. 16 at the Pickleball Courts at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road. Leagues will fill up fast, so get a partner and register a team. Teams consist of two players. Team registration only. Those who want to play but don’t currently have a team can e-mail ggartner@ajcity.net with name, age, skill level and best way to contact, using subject line “2016 Fall Pickleball League Free Agent.” This list of interested players is made available to others looking for a playing partner. Registration is accepted in the AJ Parks and Rec office and online (www.ajcity.net/onlinereg) or visit www.ajcity.net/sports for additional details, how to self-rate a skill level and additional pickleball opportunities. Fee is $30 per team for the six-week season and league tournament. The AJ MGC also offers indoor pickleball lessons and indoor drop-in pickleball at designated times. For more information on this activity or other programs and services, call 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
Feb. 2-Thursday
Belly Dance Basics: This course will cover belly dance moves for beginners. It will explore movement related to Egyptian dance looking at several Middle Eastern countries and Greece as well as American Cabaret styling. This class will include basic hip, arm and shoulder movements as well as beginning traveling moves. Class is held 5:30-6:25 p.m. Thursdays at the MGC. Class is offered to ages 18 years and older. The fee is $32.
Belly Dance Technique and Choreography: This course will cover belly dancing moves for beginners and intermediate students and those who wish to have a deeper understanding of movement related to Egyptian dance including folklore. The class will include hip, arm and shoulder movements, traveling moves, put together in combinations and sequences. The students will learn choreographies to belly dance music that may lead to future performance opportunities. Class is offered to ages 18 years and older. The fee is $44 and class runs 7:30-8:50 p.m.
Kenpo Karate Kids: Kenpo provides physical activity, builds strength, coordination and confidence while providing the groundwork for a healthy lifestyle. Kenpo also builds on life skills and gives the student a greater respect for themselves and others. Uniforms are available for purchase through the instructor. This class is offered for ages 8-12. Class runs 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The fee is $40.
Kenpo Karate Adult: Adult Kenpo is a complete martial arts system for self-protection and close-quarters defense. Kenpo is a fun, low-stress learning environment that puts a premium on technical mastery and improvement. Class meets 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Adult kenpo is offered to ages 13 and older. The fee is $40.
March
Spring Adult Co-ed Softball Leagues: Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is offering adult co-ed softball leagues this spring at Prospector Park, 3015 N Idaho Road. League games will play on Tuesday nights starting March 7. Leagues are double-header format with a single elimination tournament for all teams. Team registration fee is $440. Teams will receive a $40 discount if registered and paid on or before Feb. 16. Registration deadline is Feb. 23. Team managers may register in the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation office, now located in the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, or online at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg. Teams may carry a maximum of 20 players on their rosters. All players must be at least 18 years old. Visit www.ajcity.net/sports for additional league forms and information such as the roster form, code of conduct, rules, approved bat list, etc. Individuals without a team can be placed on the “interested player/free agent” list by e-mailing the following information to ggartner@ajcity.net: name, male/female, age, contact number and preferred position played. Use the subject line: SOFTBALL INTEREST LIST.