Quiroz had a break out 2016-17 season

Junior Evan Quiros led Apache Junction High School’s basketball team in scoring nearly 3.5 times any other player on the team.
“I know he was in the top five in 4A in scoring this past year, he was No. 3 overall and top 10 overall in the state in scoring.” Coach Scott Stansberry said. “He got region first team, offensive player of the year in our region, and made Honor Roll mention (in the) Arizona Republic and East Valley Tribune.”
Evan scored 547 points over the season with an average of 22 points a game. Of those 547 points, 68 came on three-pointers
All the attention that Evan has received will make his games harder, he said.
“I feel like there will be more of a target,” Evan said. “But I always take challenges like that. It motivates me even more so I know I have to work even harder this off-season to be better so I come back with stuff they will not be expecting.”
Evan said his motivation coming into his junior year was that he wants to play college basketball.
Athletic director Chad Cantrell said in a statement that Evan “has become exceptional because he is so focused on basketball and improving.”
Coach Stansberry said coaching Evan makes his job easier. “He’s an extension of myself. He’s not just a scorer, he’s the point guard too so he’s looking to get everybody else involved. If I know we need a bucket, I can go to Evan.”
The team had a rough season overall winning nine games and losing 18.
Evan said the team had some tension and didn’t mesh as a team should.
“What I am looking forward to most us probably making the team better as a whole,” Evan said. “I want to make the team like one group where we all mesh.”
“This past season was kind of a season where maybe if Evan wasn’t on it was kind of going to be a long night, but if Evan was on we’d have a chance at it,”
Coach Stansberry said. “Obviously, when he’s leading scorer and he’s on, he’s going to attract attention and guys can get open looks.”
“I always tell the team, if he’s scoring, he’s hot. That makes your job easier because you’re going to be more open.”
Evan being a junior has one year left in high school to make an even bigger impression on the school.
“Which I am excited about,” Coach Stansberry said. “We’re going to go to the playoffs and hopefully win a gold ball.”
Coach Stansberry has challenged the rest of the team to have a breakout year like Evan did next year.
“Evan was kind of under the radar and no one saw it coming,” Coach said. “I won’t lie, I knew he would be good this year but I didn’t know he was going to exceed expectations that way.”
The team is already prepping for next year by playing summer league games.
“This community, if they pay any attention, should know that we have a special player on this team and it’s worth paying the four bucks to come watch Evan,” Coach Stansberry said. “But not just Evan. Like he said we’re looking to make the whole team one, we’re looking to make a push. I just don’t think this town knows we have a special player, special team.”
