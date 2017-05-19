Prospector alumni take the field again

For some of the players, it had been years since they suited up in the Apache Junction Prospector football jerseys. For others, just seven months.
The second annual alumni seven-on-seven flag football game was hosted on May 18 at Apache Junction High School. The seven-on-seven is played using only 40 yards of the field and one end zone.
“We’ve always done something around Thanksgiving time. A lot of people are in town and were just playing football for the heck of it,” J.J. Digos,event organizer and current JV offensive line coach for the Prospectors coach said. “It came about as an idea among the coaches, ‘Why don’t we get some former players out here and have them play a game?’”
To be eligible for the alumni game, you must have graduated or will be graduating this year, Digos said.
“It’s cool to see them out here one more time, before they’re officially gone,” Digos said of the class of 2017.
Alex Abakian was one of those players who will be graduating this month.
“It’s really fun, but moving on is a big deal,” Abakian said. “Life is actually starting, it’s not going to be so easy from here out.” He will be playing football at Scottsdale Community College.
Digos’ favorite part is how it bridges the gap between the alumni and current players.
“It brings the former players back, not just to play here again,” Digos said. “But it gives them the opportunity to see the guys coming up.”
Abakian said it was nice to see all his friends who he had played with during his years in Apache Junction.
The turnout of 30 players was about the same from last year, Digos said. The event was originally scheduled by using social media to get the word out, according to Digos.
“Knowing guys follow us on Facebook and Twitter,” Digos said. “We’re always sending out updates. That’s how we get connected to set-up events like this.
Everyone who registered was randomly assigned to the black or white team.
“I really hope the black team wins,” Digos said when asked his prediction before the game started. “Part of it because I’m a competitor and I like to win. But there are a lot of guys here that have had great careers here. I like my chances with my black team, but the white team is pretty solid with their positions.”
Digos’ black team did win, 48 to 36.
Patrick Benavidez, a 2015 graduate and current track coach at Apache Junction, was also a member of the winning team.
“Just beating my former teammates, people I played with for years,” Benavidez said. “In a seven-on-seven flag football match, it’s still competitive and I loved it.”
Digos is a 2011 graduate of Apache Junction High School and has been coaching at the school since he graduated.
“I hope this continues for many years to come,” Digos said. “It’s an opportunity for guy who used to put on the uniform to come back, not only to play here one more time, but to meet the guys that are next in line.”
Benavidez said that it was more organized this year, but both years were just as fun.
“It was a blast,” Benavidez said. “I loved playing with them back in the day and now I get to play with them for fun.”
“For sure,” Abakian said when asked if he would participate again next year.
“I will definitely be back, always,” Benavidez said. “I will come back every year for this. It’s the nostalgia effect. I want to be out here playing football and to actually do it is a lot of fun.”
And that nostalgia effect is exactly what Digos enjoyed about putting the event on.
“I think of it as a roots thing,” Digos said. “Don’t forget where you came from, it’s always good to come back and show some love for something that you used to be a part of and always will be a part of,” he said.
