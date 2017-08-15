Pregnant mule deer killed near Saguaro Lake

Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering up to a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with the possible poaching of a mule deer doe.
On the evening of July 10, Maricopa County deputies received reports of shots fired and found the dead deer in a wash north of the Butcher Jones Recreation Area of Saguaro Lake. The doe was pregnant and nearly full term.
The department relies on the citizens of Arizona to assist in the reduction of wildlife violations. Anyone with information or knowledge of this incident can call the department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline toll-free at 1-800-352-0700. Reference case number 17-002615.