Opt outside for adventure on Black Friday

Instead of shopping this Black Friday, Arizona State Parks and Trails is partnering with specialty retailer REI to encourage more people to opt outside and visit state parks, according to a press release.
For the third year in a row, Arizona State Parks and Trails and REI are offering free day-use passes to Arizona state parks. Just stop by an REI store in Flagstaff, Paradise Valley, Chandler or Tucson Nov. 18-22 or at the Arizona State Parks and Trails Outdoor Recreation Information Center at I-17 and Pinnacle Peak Road.
Choose the parks this holiday season and enjoy the fresh air, adventure and lasting memories outside on Nov. 24. Anyone who visits an Arizona state park can post a photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @AZStateParks with the hashtag #OptOutside. The top 10 photos that receive the most likes will win a free Arizona State Parks annual pass, giving entry into state parks for a full year. Show us how you are choosing to #OptOutside, according to the release.
For information about Arizona State Parks and the many recreational, historical and cultural programs, call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com.