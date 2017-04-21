More than 100 children at 2017 Itty Bitty Olympics

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department hosted the 2017 Itty Bitty Olympics on Saturday, March 18, at Apache Junction High School.
Winners included, by age group, name and score:
5-6 boys
•first place, Jacob Jones, 52.6.
•second place, Jaxon Celis, 51.9.
•third place, Ethan Knox, 50.5.
5-6 girls
•first place, Emily Fletcher, 54.6.
•second place, Alexzandra Peed, 50.6.
•third place, Rachel Bentz, 50.0.
3-4 boys
•first place, Emmett Jones, 64.1.
•second place, Riley Mayer, 50.2.
•third place, Ryan Dilworth, 45.7.
3-4 girls
•first place, Jasmine Knox, 36.0.
•second place, Brielle Reeves, 35.4.
•third place, Carlene Vaughn, 32.2.
2 and under boys
•first place, Blake Burgess, 28.9.
•second place, Tayva Peterson, 20.7.
•third place, Brady Messina, 19.8.
2 and under girls
•first place, Kennedy Hall, 22.6.
•second place, Taylor Haught, 21.7.
•third place, Luci Stenberg, 20.6.
The Itty Bitty Olympics was created for children ages 6 and under to compete in itty-bitty versions of Olympic events. More than 100 children participated this year and each was awarded prizes for completing each event.
For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit at www.ajcity.net/parks.