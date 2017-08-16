Mexican Baseball Fiesta to be held Sept. 30, Oct. 1

The Mexican Winter Baseball League’s version of spring training will return to the Valley for our sixth consecutive year. The Mexican Baseball Fiesta will return to Sloan Park, 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa, which is home to the Chicago Cubs during spring training.
The fiesta played there in 2015 but another commitment in 2016 had us move to Hohokam Stadium in Mesa.
This year’s games will be on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Three of the top teams from the Liga Mexicana del Pacifico will participate – Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Águilas de Mexicali, and the Cañeros de Los Mochis.
The schedule is:
- 7 p.m. Saturday. Sept. 30: Hermosillo vs. Los Mochis.
- 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1: Doubleheader – game schedule to be announced.
“The Mexican Pacific League is as popular in Mexico as Major League Baseball is in the U.S., if not more so,” Francisco Gamez, Mexican Baseball Fiesta founder and LLC partner, said in a press release. Mr. Gamez played more than 10 years in the Mexican Pacific League as well as in the Milwaukee Brewers organization in the states. “Constant excitement is the best way to describe the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. The energy of the fans, the music and fun make this a unique experience for all baseball fans. This event embraces our Mexican friends and visitor,” he said.
“We are extremely excited that the Mexican Baseball Fiesta continues to grow. Last year’s Saturday night game drew in excess of 3,000 passionate fans,” Mike Feder, president of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, said in the release.
Mr. Feder was a general manager in minor league baseball for 30 years including 15 years in Tucson.
“The Mexican Baseball Fiesta is a rare opportunity for baseball fans in the U.S. to experience authentic Mexican baseball games, which features a festive atmosphere including live music and authentic regional Mexican cuisine. The Mexican Baseball Fiesta is not just a baseball game; it’s a party,” Mr. Feder said.
“Sloan Park is excited to once again host the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. We look forward to welcoming the Mexican Winter League teams and their fans for an energetic baseball experience,” Justin Piper, Chicago Cubs general manager at Sloan Park, said in the release.
Tickets to the general public go on sale in early September online. Ticket prices are box seats – $15 and general admission – $10, kids (6-16) $6. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at www.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com.