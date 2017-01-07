Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant today

Young horsewomen from Arizona will compete Saturday, Jan. 7, in the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant in Apache Junction.
The equestrian skills test will begin at 7 a.m. at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. The speaking and impromptu questions events will start around 1:30 p.m., after a lunch break, at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail.
For more information about the pageant, go to http://lostdutchmandays.org/.
The Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant is held annually to select three young ladies fulfilling the titles of junior teen queen, ages 10-13; senior teen queen, ages 14-17; and queen, ages 18-26.
The winner of the queen title receives a $1,000 scholarship that is renewable annually up to four years for a total of $4,000 to the school of her choice.
Each titleholder is required to attend meetings, fundraisers and other rodeo events as Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty. It is the duty of each queen to promote Lost Dutchman Days throughout Arizona by attending Lost Dutchman Days-sanctioned events as well as visiting rodeos and pageants in other cities.
This year’s Lost Dutchman Days Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association will take place Feb. 24-26 at the rodeo grounds. For more information about the rodeo, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org.
For more information on the pageant, contact Heidi Erickson, LDD rodeo royalty director, at 480-603-6819 or misslostdutch-mandays@yahoo.com.