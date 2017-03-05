Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo pays out more than $25,800

Winners of the Feb. 23-26 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo in Apache Junction shared a combined payout of more than $25,800, according to official results from the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association.

The following winners are listed by event, place, name, time/score and prize amount. Each payoff was based on the payoff schedule per event; if all places were not filled, the payoff was to remain and monies for the places not filled were to be considered a ground split between placing contestants, according to the rodeo association’s website, www.gcpra.net.

Bareback-Friday

•First place, Tyrick Wilson, 67, $234; and second place, Earl Tsosie, 66, $156.

Bareback-Saturday

•First place, Tyrick Wilson, 76, $264; second/third place, Homero Rued, 68,$165; second/third place, Earl Tsosie, 68, $165; and fourth place, Wyatt Harper, 67, $66.

Bareback-Sunday

•First place, John Killian, 77, $211; second place, Tyrick Wilson, 69, $158; and third place, Wyatt Harper, 60, $110.

Steer wrestling

•First place, Chase Crane, 3.80 $755; second/third place, Michael Bates, 4.10, $560; second/third place, Owen Salcito, 4.10, $560; fourth place, Jeremy Hardin, 4.30, $365; fifth/sixth place, Jared Bought, 4.50, $182; and fifth/sixth place, Jeremy Hardin, 4.50, $182.

Tie down roping

•First/second place, Curtis Casidy 8.30, $663; first/second place, James Collins, 8.30, $663; third place, Justin Stegall 8.60, $476; fourth/fifth place, Matt Peters, 9.00, $350; fourth/fifth place, Cole Robinson 9.00, $225; and sixth place, Logan Hofer, 9.50, $125.

Incentive tie-down roping

•First place, Zane Hirsch, 11.00, $367; second place, Justin Kibler, 11.70, $305; third place, Sherrick Sanborn, 11.80, $244; fourth place, Ben Finch, 12.00, $183; and fifth place, Paul Carmen, 12.50, $122.

Breakaway roping

•First place, Shawnee Sherwood 2.30, $813; second place, Teri James, 2.50, $662; third place, Leigh Ann Billingsley, 2.70, $541; fourth place, Georgia Diez, 2.80, $391; fifth place, Sheila Sells, 2.90, $301; sixth/seventh place Hailey Dalton-Estes, 3.00, $120; sixth/seventh place, Becky Mahoney, 3.00, $120; and eighth place, Taylor Nichols, 3.10, $60.

Saddle bronc-Friday

•First place, Ryan Montroy, 73, $191; second place, Kane Kee, 70, $144; and third place, Corey Lefebre, 69, $100.

Saddle bronc-Saturday

•First place, Dillon Jensen, 73, $282; second place, Corey Lefebre, 72, $211; third place, Ryan Montroy, 71, $141; and fourth place, Cooper Dewitt, 69, $70.

Saddle bronc-Sunday

•First place, Cory Lefebre, 77, $251; second place, Kane Kee, 73, $188; and third place, Ryan Montroy, 71, $131.

No. 12 team roping header

•First place, Ty Thomas, 5.10, $528; second place, Garrett Casterton, 6.70, $396; third place, Larry Olivar, 7.10, $264; and fourth place, Rhett Nichols, 7.60, $132.

No. 12 team roping heeler

•First place, Matt Morford, 5.10, $528; second place, Brent Keaveney, 6.70, $396; third place, Arnold Burrell, 7.10, $264; and fourth place, Robert Murphy, 7.60, $132.

Team roping header

•First place, Cole Sherwood, 4.50, $652; second/third place, Michael Calmelat, 4.70, $407; second/third place, Trey Blackmore, 4.70, $407; and fourth place, (12) Ty Thomas, 5.10, $163.

Team roping heeler

•First place, B J Campbell, 4.50, $652; second/third place, T J Brown, 4.70, $407; second/third place, Tom Bill Johnson, 4.70, $407; and fourth place, (12) Matt Morford, 5.10, $163.

Barrel racing

•First place, Blythe Beshears, 17.34, $773; second place, Devin Cordova, 17.46, $672; third place, Kennedy Cook, 17.57, $571; fourth place, Anna Barker, 17.58, $470; fifth place, Amanda Radford, 17.59, $370; sixth place, Kathy Petska, 17.68, $269; seventh place, Taylor Nichols, 17.69, $168; eighth place, Ali Hall, 17.70, $67.

Incentive barrel racing

•First place, Dallas Casillas, 18.04, $484; second place, Jessica Walker, 18.05, $400; third place, Brianne Hansen, 18.08, $317; fourth place, London Willis, 18.10, $234; fifth place, Tony Karre, 18.11, $150; and sixth place, Sydney Jacob, 18.12, $83.

Bull riding

•First place, Armando Rodriquez, 79, $680 plus $23; second place, Taylor George, 76, $563 plus $23; third place, Jay Marrow, 74, $446 plus $23; and fourth place, Wyatt Nez, 72, $328 plus $23.

