Local entries sought Feb. 15 for Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo

A total of 83 teams of cowboys and cowgirls were registered for the Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, team roping competition held at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds for the 52nd Annual Lost Dutchman Days. Above are Rick Shar, header, and Butch Smith, heeler. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent)
Apache Junction residents interested in competing in the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Feb. 24-26 can register by phone 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 888-757-6336 for rough stock and barrels and 480-694-3027 for all other timed events.
For information on the rodeo, go to http://lostdutchmandays.org/.