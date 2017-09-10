Leftover permit-tags available for 2017 sandhill crane hunts

Sandhill cranes photo courtesy of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for leftover hunt permit-tags for the 2017 sandhill crane season.

A list of the 29 leftover hunt permit-tags, including 22 for youth hunters, is available online at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/. Applications are being accepted – by mail only – on a first-come, first-served basis – at the following address: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086.

The hunt permit-tag fee is $43 for Arizona residents, $45 for non-residents (each successful applicant will receive three hunt permit-tags). A valid Arizona hunting license is needed to apply. If an applicant is not licensed at the time of application, he or she must purchase a license by completing the license form section and include payment with the application.

The “2017 Arizona Sandhill Crane Regulations” are posted at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/. For more information, call 602-942-3000.

