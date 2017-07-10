Learn proper way to use an exercise ball at Apache Junction parks and rec

Many people own the large blow-up exercise balls but do not know what to do with them, according to Jill Ruot, fitness coordinator with Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
“You can do a total body workout with the ball,” she said. “A lot of people will buy exercise equipment to have at home but then not use it since they don’t know how to use it. The ball is one of those popular items.”
While people may own the exercise balls, they are provided during a class Ruot at parks and rec offers.
“Some people just come to this class to get an idea of what to do with the ball when they are at home,” Gloria Brancaccio, class instructor, said.
Brancaccio has been the beginner ball instructor since the class started two years ago at Apache Junction Parks and Recreation.
“I encourage the participants to work at their own level,” she said. “Some people have been coming a while so they can do more advanced moves.”
If there are any limitations, Brancaccio will work to modify the moves for the participant, she said.
“If they can’t get on the floor or have certain medical issues,” she said. “They work to their own abilities.”
The most important rule she has for her class is that her participants enjoy the activity.
“Have fun, first,” Brancaccio said.
Brancaccio calls her class an activity.
“I don’t like to use the E-word (exercise),” she said. “Find an activity that you like to do that you enjoy, otherwise you’re not going to stick with it.”
Kathy Bernhardt, who started two years ago when it began, said she enjoys taking the class.
“It was something different than the usual stuff,” she said.
Brancaccio said the class is an entire body work out.
“We do upper body, lower body, strength training,” she said.
Bernhardt said she has noticed the biggest results in “probably arm strength and balance.”
For participants who are new to the program and feel as if they may fall off the balls, Brancaccio said they can use ballet bars.
“But there are students that I have seen improve over the weeks, and months, that they’ve come,” she said “And they don’t hold onto the bar anymore and they have more strength.”
One of those students is Grace Kridler.
“I don’t hardly use the bar anymore,” she said. “I didn’t start this class until six (or) seven months ago.”
Kridler said she could let go of the bar consistently after about three months into the class.
Kridler said she saw improvements “also not getting so sore with core.”
Seeing those improvements in her students is rewarding for Brancaccio.
“It’s why I do what I do,” she said. “To see that improvement and people coming back.”
Classes double in size on average in the winter, Brancaccio said.
Beginner Ball for All is offered at 11:10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Sign up at https://www.ajcity.net/111/Parks-Recreation.