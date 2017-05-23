Learn about Arizona’s big game draw in video from hunter Randy Newberg

Now that the Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting online and paper applications for 2017 fall hunt permit-tags, there are bound to be questions about the random draw system, according to a press release.
Whether you’re a resident or nonresident hunter, you can watch this video from hunter Randy Newberg, host of Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg on the Sportsman Channel. He explains the draw process and provides information about Arizona hunting opportunities, according to the release.
Remember, the application deadline for the draw for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep and fall bison is less than five weeks away. The deadline is June 13. The website is https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/.

 

