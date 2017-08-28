Labor Day weekend 22nd Annual ‘Salt River Heroes = Litter Zero’ event

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend on the Salt River and join thousands of tubers who will be lending a hand on their public lands while floating on the cool mountain-stream waters.
Salt River Tubing is hosting its 22nd Annual Labor Day “Salt River Heroes = Litter Zero” event 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2-Monday, Sept. 4 in Tonto National Forest.
The cost of tube rental is $17 per person which includes inner tube rental, shuttle bus service and free parking at the SRTR terminal. Salt River Tubing will be distributing free litter bags and encouraging tubers to “stash and bag” their picnic trash during the national Take Pride in America event. Since 1996, responsible public lands stewards have bagged more than 740 tons of picnic trash on the lower Salt River during the summer holiday weekends.
Salt River Tubing will be distributing free patriotic leis to the first 1,000 tubers during the holiday weekend. Salt River Tubing is in northeast Mesa on Power Road, seven minutes from the Loop 202 East, Exit 23A, on North Power Road/Bush Highway in Tonto National Forest.
Salt River Tubing recommends that tubers plan their floating beach blast adventures to include plenty of water, sun block, protective footwear and to bring beverages in cans or plastic containers. Children, inexperienced swimmers and non-swimmers should wear a life vest while floating. Ice chests/coolers will be inspected for glass containers before boarding shuttle buses. Salt River Tubing also cautions floaters to be aware that drugs, alcohol and the Salt River do not mix and to have responsibly appoint a designated driver before the tubing adventure.
Take Pride in America is a national partnership that aims to inspire a new generation of volunteers to put their love of country to work to improve our national parks, wildlife refuges, public lands, cultural and historic sites, playgrounds and other recreation areas. Salt River Tubing has received four National Take Pride in America awards for the company’s conservation efforts on the lower Salt River in Tonto National Forest. (1991, 2003, 2006 and 2010).
For more information on Salt River Tubing, go to www.saltrivertubing.com or call 480-984-3305. Salt River Tubing is open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week through Aug. 27. Beginning Sept. 1, Salt River Tubing is open weekends only (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) until Oct. 1. The latest tube rental is 1:30 p.m. A valid driver’s license is required for credit card identification and tube rental security deposit. Salt River Tubing accepts cash and credit cards. Children must be at least 8 years or older and 4 feet tall for tube rental and shuttle bus service. Salt River Tubing operates under permit of the USDA Forest Service.