Kids programs winding down for summer

Summer may be winding down but there is still a week left in the Open Gym/Jumpstart programs.
Jumpstart and Open Gym are essentially the same thing according to J.J. Underwood, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation coordinator. The difference is location. Jumpstart is held at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road and the Open Gym program is held at Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave.
“We have bump out basketball. We have scooters, so we do scooter hockey,” Underwood said. “A little soccer, chair soccer. A lot of inside stuff since a lot of the time we are inside the gym.”
But it’s not just sports, Underwood said, they also do no-bake cooking projects as well as arts and crafts.
“Our site supervisors pick out the projects each day,” Underwood said.
Ashley Kraemer, 7, has participated in the program for the last two years.
“It’s fun. You get to do a lot of games and stuff,” she said. “We get to do doctor dodgeball. There is a game table over there.”
Donovan Triana has participated in the open gym program since he was 5 or 6 and he is turning 11 next week.
“I think its fun playing games here and doing projects,” he said. “We made a craft of monsters. You had to make a monster out of food.”
This program is also a lot like the Hangtime Friday program they offer during the school year, Underwood said.
“When we have breaks, it’s called Open Gym, and it normally runs every fall break, winter break and spring break and then summer break,” Underwood said. “Last year we had two sites and this year decided to combine it down to one site.”
Underwood said Open Gym is usually just three weeks in June and then three weeks in July, but parents asked for the program to be longer.
There was a two week gap between when school ended and the start of open gym, which made it hard for parents to find a summer program for their kids to do for just two weeks.
There is one session of Jumpstart at the MGC, then two sessions of Open Gym and then one more session of Jumpstart. But there is also the ability to drop in and pay by the day.
Jumpstart is held at the MGC because the school district needs the first two weeks after school lets out and before it starts again to clean and prep the school.
To register for Jumpstart or Hangtime Friday’s visit https://www.ajcity.net/296/Activity-Registration.
