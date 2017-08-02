Kids learn soccer skills during summer camp

Apache Junction High School soccer hosted a summer skills camp in conjunction with the parks and recreation department for kids ages 6-12.
“What we did on Monday was work on our dribbling, yesterday we worked a lot on passing and today were going to review both of those,” AJHS soccer coach Norm Hoefer said July 13. “And then get into more game-like situations. Playing a little bit of keep-away. We are slowly developing into a full-game scenario for Friday.”
While there is a large age gap Coach Hoefer said that it is still pretty easy to coach the kids.
“Since this is a skills camp, it’s not too bad since they’re not competitive against each other. I also get some of the girls (his high school team) to come out here and work with some of the ones that are a little better, because its easier to work with the ones that are better,” he said. “And then I can work with the ones that need a little more help.”
His team rotates in throughout the camp with three to four members being in attendance.
Hoefer also has an assistant coach, Shawn Triana, who has been coaching soccer for about 8 years he said.
“As a parent you want to teach your kids everything,” he said. “I’m blessed to be able to coach her (daughter Maya) and my son. And enjoy the sport as well.”
Maya, who is 8, has been enjoying her time at camp learning more about her favorite sport.
“That I can start new drills that I haven’t done yet and learn new things.” Maya said.
Most of the high school camps through parks and recreation are only offered one week, but Hoefer offers it twice.
“This week we had 16, next week we have 10 signed up right now and out of those 10 five or six are repeaters from this week.” He said.
Most kids who take the camp will only do it two summers, Hoefer said.
“After the second year, their skills are past what we do here,” he said.
But that doesn’t exclude kids from returning more than twice.
“We start forcing them to do other things like play with their left foot more or I advance their skills by making them do it ‘this way’ they have to do ‘this, this and this’,” he said.
News Services Assistant Arianna Grainey can be reached at 623-445-2717, via e-mail at agrainey@newszap.com or on twitter at ariannagrainey