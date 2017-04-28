Have fun learning about water safety on April 29

The Superstition Fire and Medical District, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation and Apache Junction Police Department are teaming up once again to hold the annual April Pool’s Day Water Safety event.
It will be held at Saturday, April 29, at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.
The whole family can learn about home pool safety, boating safety and CPR. Enjoy a mini swim lesson, bounce house, raffles and much more.
Swim instructors will also be there 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to evaluate each child’s swimming skills so that they can be registered in the proper level for swim lessons this summer.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to teach participants about life jacket and boating safety. Air EVAC Services will be landing its helicopter at around 9:45 a.m.
There will be free lunch and swimming for those who attend the whole event. Participants must have a wristband to swim and eat. Don’t miss this fun and informative event. The free event begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. Participants must have a wristband by 10:30 a.m. to swim/eat.
For more information, call parks and recreation at 480-474-5240.