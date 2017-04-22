Grand opening celebration April 22 at Flatiron Community Park in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction’s newest recreational area, Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, is open and a grand opening celebration for the public is 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Event information is at https://www.ajcity.net/DocumentCenter/View/15910.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, with speeches and a tour of the park.
[Related link: See videos of the ceremony at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/galleries and a story and a story at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/sports/flatiron-community-park-opens-at-100-n-apache-trail-in-apache-junction/]
The park is open sunrise-10 p.m., according to www.ajcity.net/195/Parks-Facilities.
The park is on 3.5 acres acquired by the city through a land exchange that included the demolition of a blighted, abandoned duplex subdivision, city officials said. Initial plans called for more than an acre of turf, sidewalks, dozens of parking spaces and a splash pad.