Grand opening celebration April 22 at Flatiron Community Park in Apache Junction

Apr 22nd, 2017 · by · Comments:

Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is open and includes a water feature. Above, Tess Nesser, chair of the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission, attempts to navigate between the spouts. In the background from right to left are Councilman Dave Waldron and Councilwoman Robin Barker. They were at the March 28 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

The city of Apache Junction’s newest recreational area, Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, is open and a grand opening celebration for the public is 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Event information is at https://www.ajcity.net/DocumentCenter/View/15910.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, with speeches and a tour of the park.

[Related link: See videos of the ceremony at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/galleries and a story  and a story at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/sports/flatiron-community-park-opens-at-100-n-apache-trail-in-apache-junction/]

The park is open sunrise-10 p.m., according to www.ajcity.net/195/Parks-Facilities.

The park is on 3.5 acres acquired by the city through a land exchange that included the demolition of a blighted, abandoned duplex subdivision, city officials said. Initial plans called for more than an acre of turf, sidewalks, dozens of parking spaces and a splash pad.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie