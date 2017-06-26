Get draw results sooner with free AZGFD customer portal account

As the Arizona Game and Fish Department completes the random draw process for the 2017 fall hunts, hopeful hunters are encouraged to create a free customer portal account.
Portal account holders will be among the first to get the news before the draw results officially are released. It’s quick, easy and free to create a portal account. Just click on the “My Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page and then select the “Create Account” option, filling in the requested information.
The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their contact information, as well as their license and draw results information and bonus points, in their personal “My AZ Outdoors” section.
A portal account is mobile-friendly, which means customers can view their information on their smartphone. It’s also a convenient way to gain access to the online license purchase and hunt draw application systems.
Meanwhile, the random draw process remains on schedule and should be completed by late July. The department is aware that applicants are eager to learn whether they will be receiving a hunt permit-tag. AZGFD will post an announcement on its website and Facebook page when results officially are released. All hunt permit-tags are expected to be mailed by Aug. 4 (refunds by Aug. 11).
Applicants are encouraged to contact AZGFD at 602-942-3000, Option 2, with draw-related questions.