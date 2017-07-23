Apache Junction Mounted Rangers offering free riding lessons for local children

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers are again offering free riding lessons.
Interested students need to write an essay stating why they should be chosen for this great opportunity to learn about horses as well as learn to ride. Those interested need to be in grades four through 12 and live in the Apache Junction Unified School District. All equipment will be furnished including horses during the lessons.
Essays need to be in before Aug. 15.
Interested students need to have a permission letter from a parent or guardian that also says they will see that the child has transportation to and from lessons. Include a cover letter with your name, address, grade and name of school you are attending and your telephone number. Essays should be mailed to: A.J. Mounted Rangers, P.O. Box 699, Apache Junction 85117 or e-mail them to realtorjoan1@msn.com. For information, call 480-288-6152.
Editor’s note: Joan Felkner is a member of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers. The group’s website is http://www.ajmountedrangers.org.