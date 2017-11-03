Four Peaks, Sugarloaf Road areas closed to target shooting activities Nov. 5

Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun in the Four Peaks and Sugarloaf road areas is prohibited 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. The purpose of this temporary restriction is to protect forest visitors, volunteers and employees during the 8th Annual Four Peaks Trash Clean-up hosted by the Copperstate 4 Wheelers.
The restricted area includes all National Forest System lands and roads within the exterior boundaries of the Sugarloaf road (Forest Road 402) and Four Peaks Road (Forest Road 143), on the Tonto National Forest, starting from the intersection of Highway 87 and Forest Road 402, following the roadway southwest for five miles encompassing 300 feet along both sides of the roadbed. Starting from the intersection of Highway 87 and Forest Road 143, following the roadway northeast for five miles encompassing 300 feet along both sides of the roadbed.
Exceptions to this restriction are those individuals who are engaged in the taking of game animals in accordance with federal, state, or tribal laws and regulations.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.on Saturday, Nov. 4. More information about the cleanup event can be found at: http://www.copperstate4wheelers.com/
Call the Mesa Ranger District at 480-610-3300 or visit the Tonto National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/tonto for additional closure information.