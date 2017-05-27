Floating picnics on the lower Salt River Memorial Day weekend

Salt River Tubing kicks off the Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, with the 22nd Annual “Salt River Heroes” event. It will be held 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $17 per person or tube, which includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing in northeast Mesa, Tonto National Forest, minutes from Loop 202 East and the North Power Road Exit 23A. Check out Salt River Tubing’s slideshow featuring Salt River Heroes at www.saltrivertubing.com or https://vimeo.com/128107538.
Thousands of responsible public lands stewards have participated in the “Salt River Heroes = Litter Zero” events during holiday weekends and have reduced the amount of picnic trash on the lower Salt River by 90 percent. A total of 712 tons of picnic trash has been bagged during the Take Pride in America events. Tubers have pitched in by lending a hand while floating the Salt River and have stashed and bagged tons of picnic trash in the free litter bags distributed by Salt River Tubing.
Fun in the sun at Salt River Tubing will include live entertainment, free giveaways, beach line dancing and hula hoop contests during the holiday weekend. The “Salt River Heroes = Litter Zero” event will offer live entertainment by KNIX 102.5 and KISSFM 104.5 radio stations and Monster Energy beverage company will be distributing product samples. Salt River Tubing employees will be distributing free litter bags to everyone and free patriotic leis to the first 1,000 tubers as they prepare to launch a memorable adventure on the Salt River.
Salt River Tubing accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards and cash. Credit card and cash transactions require a valid driver’s license for tube rental deposit and credit card identification. Visit www.saltrivertubing.com for more details regarding credit card transactions.
“Salt River Tubing is very grateful for the ‘Salt River Heroes’ who have taken personal responsibility for their picnic trash while floating and have helped to keep the Salt River a clean and beautiful recreational area,” Henri Breault, president and CEO of Salt River Tubing, said in a press release. “Experience the great outdoors in Tonto National Forest’s ‘mini-Grand Canyon’ as you leisurely float past the majestic mountains and catch of glimpse of wild horses crossing mid-stream and blue herons glide across the water.”
Salt River Tubing has received four National Take Pride in America awards for the company’s conservation efforts in Tonto National Forest (1991, 2003, 2006 and 2010). Take Pride in America is a national partnership that aims to inspire a new generation of volunteers to put their love of country to work to improve our national parks, wildlife refuges, public lands, cultural and historic sites, playgrounds and other recreation areas.
Company officials recommend the following helpful tubing tips to assist tubers in planning their floating beach blasts for the holiday weekend:
•A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented.
•Children must be at least 8 years or older and four feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service.
•Life vests are strongly recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers.
•Glass containers by law are not allowed in the Salt River Recreational Area and will be confiscated. Ice chests will be inspected for glass containers before boarding shuttle buses. Please use plastic bottles or aluminum cans containers.
•drugs, alcohol and the Salt River do not mix. Responsibly appoint a designated driver before a tubing adventure.
•floating picnic ideas include fresh fruit, burritos, fried chicken, or sandwiches. Pack picnic items in Ziploc bags to keep dry. Stash and bag all picnic supplies in litter bags while floating.
•ice chest/coolers: Fill with ice, sport drinks, fruit juice and water. One to two bottles of water per hour while floating is recommended to help prevent dehydration.
•sun block, tennis shoes, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing.
For more information about Salt River Tubing and Recreation, visit www.saltrivertubing.com or call 480-984-3305. Memorial Day holiday weekend operating hours are 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and the latest tube rental is 2 p.m. (weather and water flow conditions permitting). Salt River Tubing operates under permit of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in Tonto National Forest.