Flatiron Community Park opens at 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction’s newest recreational area, Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, is open.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, with speeches and a tour of the park.
[Related link: See videos of the ceremony at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/galleries.]
A grand opening celebration for the public is 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Event information is at https://www.ajcity.net/DocumentCenter/View/15910.
The Apache Junction Youth Advisory Council, made up of high school students, was tasked with coming up with names for the park, Liz Langenbach, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department director, said.
The names presented to the council were: Lost Legends Park, Apache Junction Legends Park, Jacob Waltz Park, Miners Park, Goldfield Legends Park, Prickly Pear Park and Flatiron Community Park. The latter was approved by the Apache Junction City Council.
The park is open sunrise-10 p.m., according to www.ajcity.net/195/Parks-Facilities.
The park is on 3.5 acres acquired by the city through a land exchange that included the demolition of a blighted, abandoned duplex subdivision, city officials said. Initial plans called for more than an acre of turf, sidewalks, dozens of parking spaces and a splash pad.
An $826,828.9 bid by Blount Contracting Inc. to construct the first phase of Flatiron Community Park and a water feature was approved in a consent agenda at the Aug. 16 Apache Junction City Council meeting. With an additional 10 percent contingency, the amount was not to exceed $909,511.79.
Favorite feature?
Area officials at the event were asked, “What is your favorite feature at the park?” Their answers are below.
***
“It has to be the water feature for the kids. It provides the kids something to do while the parents relax and enjoy the park.”
– Dave Waldron
Apache Junction City Council
***
“Oh, I haven’t seen it all. I guess it’s going to have to be that water feature because so many people in the community when they heard the possibility of having a water feature, everybody is so excited about that. To say that there’s any one particular thing that’s my favorite? I can’t. Just having the park itself in our city is fantastic.”
– Tess Nesser
Chair, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission
***
“For kids, this area – the water feature, etc., is fantastic. My dog and I? The grass.”
– Robin Barker
Apache Junction City Council
***
“Well, the bathroom. Why? Because it was amazing when the sewer district stepped up and gave us the funds so that we could actually have a brick-and-mortar bathroom instead of port-a-potties… The sewer district gave about $65,000 to fund the building of the bathroom facilities.”
– Jeff Struble
Apache Junction City Council
Former board member, Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1
***
“Only one? It’s got to be the water feature. I’ve got grandchildren. My children are adults and they were so excited to come by and ask me, ‘What’s going on there, Mom?’ and I told them and they were like, ‘Wow, we’re going to have a water park in our downtown’ and so my grandchildren are going to be here probably on a daily basis. But I think the grass here too because it’s going to be so nice to have events and have families come and sit on blankets, listen to music, have picnics. So both of them. The park is just amazing. This is amazing. We’re so thankful for everybody who helped contribute and make this happen. This is just such a great thing for us. We’re very appreciative.”
– Christa Rizzi
Apache Junction City Council
***
“The entire park because of the views around and everything that is going to be available – the splash pad to the water park portion of it, it’s all fantastic.”
– Chip Wilson
Apache Junction City Council
***
“The grass. It’s real grass, so nice and thick. It’s the nicest grass I’ve see in Arizona. Hopefully it stays like this.”
– Jeff Serdy
Mayor, Apache Junction City Council
***
“The ‘Think Water’ feature. I think it’s really great because it gives us a sense of landscaping in a very nice little area without intensively using any water. It’s just a great example of water conservation. It’s got a beautiful view of the backdrop of the mountains and just a very nice little space that they created for us. We partnered with Arizona Water Co. to put some money away for that feature to have it built. But everything is just wonderful out here. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful place.”
– Frank Blanco
Director, Apache Junction Water District
***
“I love it all. I think it’s just amazing to have this that’s going to become a part of our community, in the center of the community. I love this area. Once it’s completely finished with the ramadas and the trees, it’s going to be a really nice place to just kind of contemplate, sit, relax, have lunch. I have grandkids; I love the splash pad. There’s nothing about this park I don’t love. I’m just really proud to be a member of the community and glad that we could be a part of it… It’s very important to us to be a good community partner.”
– Jacquie Smith
Division manager, Apache Junction office, Arizona Water Co.
***
“It’s almost overwhelming to recall what was here prior and just see what’s here now. And so I don’t even know if I can pinpoint it, other than the transition that it has made in this part of town and just the tremendous redevelopment project that occurred here. So it’s hard to say one thing. I love it all. I think there’s a lot of great features for all ages of the community and it’s just beautiful. It’s a great opportunity to draw more people into downtown AJ.”
– Janine Hanna-Solley
Economic development director,
city of Apache Junction
***
“Hard to beat the splash pad, but I really love the grass, the openness, the ability that we’re going to have for many people in this community to come down and enjoy the arts – performing arts, cultural arts – and enjoy each other as being community members in this great community so this openness allows for that to happen. So I’m looking at the grass and it’s so exciting to have a place like that here in the community.”
– Bryan Powell
City manager, Apache Junction
***
“I think the favorite thing is just it in its entirety – just the fact that it’s here. The whole park is my favorite feature. There’s no one special part. It’s designed for the whole community in any number of ways and I think it’s going to benefit people in any number of ways. It’s not designed for one special group, although the kids are sure going to get a kick out of it.”
– Frank Schoenbeck
Member, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission
***
“Oh well for sure the splash pad. My kids always enjoy that kind of thing. It’s a great way to cool off so that’s for sure my favorite.”
– Liz Langenbach
Parks director,
city of Apache Junction
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com