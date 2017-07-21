Fishing tournaments to resume at Apache, Canyon lakes

The U.S. Forest Service has been notified by the Arizona Game and Fish Department that fishing tournaments at Apache and Canyon Lakes can resume, effective immediately, according to a July 20 press release.
Fishing tournaments were temporarily suspended when golden alga (Prymnesium parvum) blooms developed over large portions of the lakes. Golden alga produces a toxin (prymnesin) that affects any organism with gills. Although golden alga is still present, the blooms have subsided considerably and are no longer producing toxin.
However, the golden alga bloom is still a concern at Saguaro Lake and the tournament suspension will remain in place until the bloom diminishes. The Arizona Game and Fish Department will continue to monitor the golden alga at all the Salt River-chain lakes.
Golden alga blooms are not a public health threat. The toxins that golden alga produce are only harmful to gill-breathing organisms such as fish and clams, and there is no evidence they are harmful to people, livestock or other animals. However, as a precaution, fish that are found dead or dying should not be consumed.