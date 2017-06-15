Fishing tournaments temporarily suspended on Apache, Canyon and Saguaro Lakes

To protect large fish that are targeted by tournament anglers, the Arizona Game and Fish Department has requested that the USDA Forest Service temporarily suspend angler tournaments from Apache, Canyon and Saguaro Lakes until environmental conditions improve, according to a press release.
Golden alga blooms have developed over large portions of Saguaro and Apache Lakes. Golden alga produces a toxin (prymnesin) that affects any organism with gills. Currently, the primary species that is being affected is threadfin shad. However, sunfish in Saguaro have also begun to die and Asiatic clams are dying by the tens of thousands. Golden alga toxin can be detected by fish and they will seek areas of refuge where they can recover; however, clams can’t move and they die where they live, according to the release.
A day after a recent bass tournament at Apache Lake, 38 two- to eight-pound dead bass were counted at the release site. These bass were caught in an area of no or low toxicity and released in an area of an active toxic golden alga bloom. Other than threadfin shad, no other dead fish species were observed at the release site (no sunfish, catfish, carp or small dead bass were encountered), according to the release.
Some tournament participants stated they were having difficulty keeping their bass alive in the live well. If fish are caught below a toxic layer and placed in a live well, the golden alga toxin can then be delivered straight to the fish if the bloom is active on the surface. Basically, these fish were removed from an area where they could survive to an area where they could not, according to the release.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department can be reached at 602-942-3000 or www.azgfd.gov.