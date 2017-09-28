Fire truck added to busiest station in Apache Junction

The fire station with the most calls in the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon area is getting a second truck and four-person crew in a pilot program at the Superstition Fire and Medical District.
The five-member SFMD Governing Board voted unanimously Sept. 6 to approve adding an engine at Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Voting yes were Chairman Jeff Cross, Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Charlie Fox and Jason Moeller.
“What that is going to enable us to do is have an opportunity to have four full-time positions that should help us have more reliability because we’re not relying on part-time personnel. These people will actually have a full-time job so that should also reduce overtime because … a lot of them (part-time personnel) are firefighters throughout the Valley,” SFMD Interim Chief Mike Farber said in a Sept. 12 interview. “That’s our busiest station,” he said.
The governing board also discussed the pilot program at the July 19 meeting, including ending the low-acuity 263 pilot program and replacing it with a pilot program adding an addition engine at Fire Station 263.
“The advantages of having an engine instead of an LA (low-acuity) unit – it reduces employee burnout at our busiest station… We’re running almost 4,000 calls, which is quite a bit over the standard of 3,500 calls” a year, Interim Chief Farber said at the July 19 meeting.
He presented a PowerPoint slideshow to the board that, in part, showed there would be a reduction in response times from fire station 261, 1135 W. Superstition Blvd., responding to incidents in Fire Station 263’s area. “The reduction of the response time for engine 261 responding to incidents at 263 – because they run so many calls – the large portion of time that the unit is not available in their own area,” Interim Chief Farber said.
The PowerPoint is on page 76 of http://sfmd.az.gov/documents/2017/08/081617-board-packet.pdf.
SFMD director Todd House asked at the July 19 meeting if labor – the firefighters union – was involved in discussions.
“It seems like this is a dramatic change in what we’re trying to do in station 3 and I’m assuming that labor’s been involved and labor still has a place at the table and actually agrees with this,” he said.
John Walka, vice president of the Superstition Firefighters union, said yes.
“We’re very satisfied with the direction SLT has been going with this,” Mr. Walka said of the senior leadership team. “We’ve been working very closely on this. It’s got a lot of support by us.”
Director Larry Strand asked if it would eliminate the low-acuity program and Interim Chief Farber said yes.
“The idea will be to keep an engine. This has to do with firefighter safety. This has to do with survivability and being able to get water on a fire quicker and pretty much just reducing the burnout level at station 3. It’s something we’ve known for 12 years and that station and station 1 have been disproportionately running calls for more than a decade,” Interim Chief Farber said.
Clerk Gene Gehrt asked if the district has the engines to make the pilot program successful and Interim Chief Farber said the district does have the units available.
Also at the Sept. 6 meeting, according to Mr. Farber, the board approved:
•hiring two firefighter recruits to account for attrition for fire-suppression members.
•hiring four 42-hour transportation services personnel to assist with staffing levels, reduction in over-time costs and help to decrease suppression personnel fill-in.
•amendments to the Fiscal Year 2017-18 revenue and expenditure budget that was adopted at the July 19 board meeting.
Board meetings are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Agendas are at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com