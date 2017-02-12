Feb. 14 is deadline to apply for 2017 pronghorn, elk hunts

The clock is ticking for hunters who have yet to apply for 2017 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk, according to a press release.
All online and paper applications must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 14. Postmarks do not count.
Applicants are encouraged to use the 24/7 online service at https://draw.azgfd.gov (scroll down to “Apply for a Draw”). Purchasing a hunting license and filling out an application online is fast and easy. The online service also dramatically reduces the chances of making errors that could result in a rejected application.
For those who were planning to mail paper applications, consider hand-delivering them to any of the seven statewide department offices to ensure they are received by the deadline. For those who need assistance with filling out an application, staff will be available until 5 p.m. at all department offices.
In addition, application assistance will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, by contacting the department at 602-942-3000. On deadline day (Tuesday, Feb. 14), from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., online application assistance only will be available by calling the department at 623-236-7424.
In a change from last year, online applicants must keep their credit card payment information current. If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn. The department no longer will attempt to reach applicants by telephone to obtain payment on drawn applications where credit cards have failed.
This also marks the first time pronghorn and elk hunters will be able to purchase PointGuard as part of their online application. An innovative new program, PointGuard provides hunters with peace of mind in knowing they can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason without losing their coveted bonus points. Information: https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard.
In the meantime, the department is encouraging all applicants to sign up for a free AZGFD Customer Portal account. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their contact information, as well as their license and draw results information and bonus points, in their personal “My AZ Outdoors” section. A portal account also provides convenient access to the online license purchase and draw application systems.
It’s easy to create an account. Just click on the “Sign in to Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page and then select the “Create an Account” option, filling in the requested information. A portal account is mobile-friendly, so customers can view their information on their smartphones.
For more information, call 602-942-3000.