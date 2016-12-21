Photos: Elks Hoop Shoot held in Apache Junction

Submitted photo

The annual hoop shoot sponsored by Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349 was held Dec. 3 at Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave.

Local trophies were awarded in the divisions of boys ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13; and girls ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. The national finals are April 22 in Chicago, Illinois.

Local winners were: Quentin Grossmann, Desert Vista Elementary School, 8-9 boys; Stephanie Moss, Four Peaks Elementary School, 8-9 girls; Nathan Acosta, Peralta Trail Elementary, and Dylan Hunsaker, Desert Vista Elementary School, 10-11 boys; Olivia Scalinato, Desert Vista Elementary, and Skyler Brindle, Peralta Trail Elementary, 10-11 girls; Leo Castaneda and Juna Collins, both from Cactus Canyon Junior High, 12-13 boys; and Hayden Pride and Noel Parker, both from Cactus Canyon Junior High, 12-13 girls.

Above and below are some of the winners with Elks Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack. For information, call the Elks Lodge at 480-982-2349.

Submitted photo

