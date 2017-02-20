Cool Cactus Walk Feb. 26 at Usery Mountain Regional Park

What are the names of the cacti that grow in the desert? How do they survive (and thrive!) in such a harsh environment? Discover amazing facts about these incredible plants when you join an interpretive ranger 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Usery Mountain Regional Park, 3939 N. Usery Pass Road (North Ellsworth Road) in Mesa, for a scenic “Cool Cactus Walk” stroll along the quarter-mile Desert Hawk Trail. Bring water and closed-toe shoes. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost is $6 per car. The website is www.maricopa.gov/parks/usery.