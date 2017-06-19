Commission proposes to amend rules for game bird field training licenses

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission proposes to amend R12-4-414 to develop rule changes that result in an improved process and customer-friendly approach to administering game bird field training licenses.
All public comments about the proposed rule–making will be accepted through July 2:
-
E-mail: rulemaking@azgfd.gov or wzarlingo@azgfd.gov.
-
U.S. mail: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Wade Zarlingo, Small Game Program Manager, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086.
-
Telephone: Wade Zarlingo, Small Game Program Manager, 623-236-7503.
The final rule will be presented to the five-member commission at the end of the comment period. The commission will review the final rule-making during a special telephonic meeting at 10 a.m. July 17, 2017.
To track the progress of this rule, view the regulatory agenda and all previous Five-Year Review Reports, and to learn about any other agency rule-making matters, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/rulemaking/.