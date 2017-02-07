‘Bustin’ Clay for FFA’ trap shoot Feb. 11 in Phoenix

Individual shooter and team spots are available for the 2017 “Bustin’ Clay for FFA” Arizona FFA Foundation trap shoot benefit, according to a press release.
The shoot will be held on Feb. 11 at the Ben Avery Clay Target Center, 4404 W. Black Canyon Blvd. in Phoenix. The event starts at 8 a.m. with lunch and awards at noon.
Registration is $60 per entry or $300 per team of five and includes ammunition, breakfast, lunch and a door-prize ticket. Loaner shotguns are available. Prizes include belt buckles and plaques. All proceeds from the fun shoot go to support agricultural education and FFA programs in Arizona, including scholarships. Questions about the shoot format or range may be directed to 623-236-7240. Registration is available online at www.BustinClayForFFA.org.
The FFA is a national youth organization of 649,355 student members as part of 7,859 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There are nearly 10,000 FFA members in Arizona. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education, according to the release.