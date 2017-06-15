British soccer coach stays with area family

Challenger British soccer camp may come to Apache Junction once a year, but one of their coaches spends nine months in the area.
“I have been coaching with challenger for eight years now,” coach Jon Gregory said. “And running their summer camps, June, July and August. I was in Colorado for one year, Seattle for a few years and then I have been based in Arizona ever since.”
The challenger camp was hosted June 5-9 at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. The camp was open for children 3-4 and 5-10.
Most of the coaches are just in Arizona through the month of June, Gregory said. But he is different. He spends nine months here.
“I am on a nine-month visa, so I go back home from November to February,” Gregory said. “I stay with my parents.”
He said his parents live about two hours south of London in a town called Bournemouth which is on the south coast.
“The only thing that is crazy difficult, is coach summer camp outside in the summer,” Gregory said. “You’ve got to start very early or do evening camps because the heat here is crazy hot.”
The camp is a three-hour camp. The first hour, there are lots of skills and moves, Gregory said the kids would be learning. The second hour is a theme, like passing or dribbling. Then the final hour is the world cup, where the kids pick a country and get to play scrimmages as that country.
“Then on Friday, one team that collected the most points wins the world cup,” Gregory said.
In the summer months local families host the coaches. Over the eight years of coaching for Challenger, Gregory has probably stayed with 50 different families he said. Most of the coaches only spend June, July and August in the U.S. and head back to England for the other nine months of the year, he said.
Gregory has lived with the Varga family for about two years.
“You get to know them better. A lot of coaches just stay with a family for a week, by the end of the week you just start to get to know them.” Gregory said. “But when you stay with a family (for longer) I can go and watch the kids’ baseball games and soccer games and get involved. I can coach them as well.”
“We’ve learned a lot about his culture,” host mom Emily Varga said. “Even though they speak English there are so many funny different things and expressions that they use.”
Varga said her children Sydney, 11, and Wyatt, 9, have started using some of the English phrases that Gregory uses.
“One of the terms that he uses is back-off,” Varga said. “I’m not sure if it’s my kid’s age or if it’s something that comes from him, but it’s used all the time around our house.”
Sydney said it’s fun to learn the phrases that he uses. The biggest confusion she said is when he says chips, because British use chips to describe what Americans know as French fries, but after staying with her family so long he also uses chips to describe potato chips.
“We have to ask him which one he is talking about,” Sydney said.
Next week, he will be coaching in Avondale then the following week down in Queen Creek at Barney Sports Complex.
When he is not coaching for Challenger, he is coaching for Arizona Thunder Soccer Club in Queen Creek.
“Both their (his host family) kids play on that team,” Gregory said. “So I got to know them the first year that I was here in 2015, and they offered that I could come stay with them.”
“He does really well with getting the message across in a kind manner, from all the years of his training,” Varga said.
During those months when his is gone, Varga said the whole family misses him.
“He has become part of our family.” Varga said. “My kids, especially my daughter, was skyping him like three times a week when he’s back in Europe. We’ve become really close to him.”
Sydney said they definitely miss him when he’s gone.
“Not that I have ever admitted to him but yes,” Sydney said.
Varga said that she is hoping that when he leaves in November, that he will be back staying with them come February. Gregory is not the first coach the family has hosted, she said.
“They bring some much to the family,” Varga said.
“The kids are respectable and they work hard. It’s good fun, I enjoy it.” Gregory said.
