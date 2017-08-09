Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley charity bowling event Aug. 12

The Apache Junction Superstition Mountain branch of the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley will be holding its annual bowl-a-thon Aug. 12 at Mesa East Bowl, 9260 E. Broadway Road in Mesa.
There will be two sessions: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The cost is $150 per team (up to five bowlers per team).
The boys and girls club has been holding the fundraiser for more than 20 years.
Sponsorship opportunities are available and include:
•Diamond, $1,000, with two free lanes each session.
•Event bowling shoes, $1,000, two free lanes each session.
•Gold, $500, with two free lanes.
•Silver, $300, one free lane.
•Club kids lanes, $200, one free lane for kids – family team.
Reserve lanes or sponsorships by calling or texting Laura Lytle at 480-745-5820 or sending an e-mail to laurad-l@juno.com.