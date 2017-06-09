Belly Dance classes offered by AJ parks and recreation

The Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center offers classes in belly dance on Thursday nights. Instructor Melissa Scimio said she wants people to know it’s not taboo, because oftentimes it is equated to burlesque or stripping.
“Me, personally, I work very very hard to let my students know that, no that’s a different show, that’s a different kind of dance,” Scimio said. “I spend lots of money each year getting my own education, learning the folkloric, learning the culture behind it, trying to break down these walls.”
One student, who is taking the introduction class, is a teacher and asked not to be identified.
Scimio started in 1998 when she was working at a Greek restaurant in California, she said. The restaurant had a live Greek band and belly dance performances on Friday night.
“I remember standing there with a tray of drinks. I was 19 years old, and the belly dancer came out and I was just like ‘Oh my god,’” Scimio said. “And my boss was like ‘deliver those drinks.’ He was Greek, but I was just enamored.”
The woman who performed that night taught classes at the local community Scimio said and so she started attending and never looked back
“Last summer I spent a lot of time in Cairo, Egypt, learning from some of the belly dance masters,” Scimio said. “It has really helped to further my education. I am always traveling and taking workshops and intensives to continue my education.”
Belly dance, Scimio said is a term that covers a lot of different types of dance.
“There are a lot of folkloric types of dance from the different regions of Egypt,” she said.
There is dance from Alexandria region of Egypt, they use scarves, she said. Saidi dance which comes from the upper Nile, they use sticks.
“Some of their steps originate from their horses that they use in the Saidi region. So you’ll see a lot of horse stepping type movement,” she said. “And then with the canes, the farmers use them, so some of the canes you’ll see they have a crook on the end.”
But it’s not just Egypt that has belly dance she said. Greece, Turkey, Lebanon and Morocco all have their own style of dance.
“I like to teach Egyptian style because it’s blingy and cabaret,” Scimio said.
The hardest thing for people to learn is isolations she said.
“We have a movement called an undulation or a camel, which is the rocking movement of like you were riding a camel.” She said. “That’s a really hard move for people to get because you are isolating the different parts of your abs as you roll down.”
But she said not to get too caught up in it being perfect in the beginning.
“Just let it be the hour that you don’t think about anything else. Let all your stress go away. We shimmy it all away,” Scimio said.
Classes are offered through Apache Junction Parks and Recreation at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. The 5:30 class is an introduction class and costs $32. The 7:30 class includes more technique and choreography and costs $44. To register for the classes visit https://www.ajcity.net/296/Activity-Registration.
News Services Assistant Arianna Grainey can be reached at 623-445-2717, via e-mail at agrainey@newszap.com or on twitter at ariannagrainey