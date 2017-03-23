Bring family and friends to a free Arizona Game and Fish Department Outdoor Expo March 25-26 at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix (I-17 & Carefree Highway).
The title sponsor for this event is Shikar Safari Club International. Gold sponsors are OneAZ Credit Union and Shooter’s World/Daniel Defense. Silver sponsors are Sportsman’s Warehouse, Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation, Cabela’s and Target Factory. Visit www.azgfd.com/expo for more information.
