Aug. 4 last day for summer Jumpstart, open gym
(Photo special to the Independent, from Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department)
Jumpstart and Open Gym, offered by Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, run 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday until Aug. 4 at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
Children in first-eighth grades can participate in arts and crafts, sports, board game tournaments, fitness games and much more. Half- full-day options are available. Scholarships and payment plans are available.
For more information, call the parks and recreation department at 480-983-2181 or visit website at www.ajcity.net/parks.
