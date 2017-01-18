Ashley Issac 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo queen

Ashley Issac, 21, of Gilbert is the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo queen. She was chosen Jan. 7 during a day-long pageant competition that included horsemanship events at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. in Apache Junction. Contestants for queen, senior teen queen and junior teen queen also were judged on public speaking and interviews at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
The winner of the queen title receives a $1,000 scholarship that is renewable annually up to four years for a total of $4,000 to the school of her choice. The award will be made available for tuition or books associated with the enrollment, according to the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty pageant application packet.
Brooke Smith of Tempe was chosen as the 2017 senior teen queen and Jaelee Mernaugh of Gilbert was chosen as the 2017 junior teen queen.
Each titleholder is required to attend meetings, fundraisers and other rodeo events that are mandatory as Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty, according to the packet. It is the duty of each queen to promote Lost Dutchman Days throughout Arizona by attending Lost Dutchman Days-sanctioned events as well as visiting rodeos and pageants in other cities. She is responsible for carrying the title proudly and fulfilling duties assigned by the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Committee to the best of her ability, according to the packet.
The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association-sanctioned Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo is Feb. 24-26. In addition, all team roping will be run starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the rodeo grounds. Additional LDD events include a charity golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 28; the Lost Dutchman Days Annual Bratwurst and Budweiser Party Thursday, Feb. 26; and a rodeo dance Saturday, Feb. 28.
For a schedule of events and ticket information, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org.
2017 rodeo queen
Ms. Issac, the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo queen, was the 2016 P&M Arena queen. Community service she has done, according to her queen packet application, include volunteering at Hoofbeats with Heart, where children can participate in hippotherapy or therapeutic riding.
She attended Chandler-Gilbert Community College and graduated with an associate os science degree, she said in an interview.
Ms. Issac plans to attend Arizona State University.
“Hopefully speech and hearing science. I’d love to work with special-needs kids, hopefully in a school setting,” she said.
Rodeo is her favorite sport.
“Rodeo is important because, (No.) 1 it’s my favorite sport, and then also I feel like through rodeo we worth our communities so I feel like that’s important as well,” she said.
Barrel racing is her favorite rodeo competition.
“Definitely barrel racing,” she said. “What got me involved in rodeo was barrel racing.”
2017 senior teen queen
Ms. Smith, 2017 senior teen queen, attends Marco de Niza High School in Tempe. She has been on the Southwest Arizona Sisters Inc. drill team for the past three years, according to the pageant program.
She has carried the 2015-16 and 2016-17 Copper Dust Stampede Sr. Teen Rodeo queen titles.
“Rodeo’s important to me because I grew up watching the sport of rodeo. I’ve always gone to rode, since I was a baby, at the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo – because I have so much family up there. And rodeo is just important to me because it’s my life. It’s my passion and it’s my family,” she said.
Barrel racing or any rough-stock event is her favorite competition.
“Because it really gets my heart pumping. I’m always sitting on the edge of my saddle … cheering them on,” she said.
Also competing for 2017 senior teen queen, but not winning, was Dana Conway of Casa Grande.
2017 junior teen queen
Ms. Mernaugh, 2017 junior teen queen, attends elementary school in the fourth grade. She earned her first rodeo queen title in 2016 as Prairie Rose Sweetheart in Wing, North Dakota, before moving to Arizona. She volunteers at Follow Your Heart Pet Adoption, according to the pageant program.
When asked what she enjoys most about the rodeo, she said, “Just being there.”
She most likes barrel racing as a competition.
“Because I like the timed events,” she said.
When asked why rodeo was important, she said: “I have lots of family that’s done it.
Outgoing royalty
Brigette Kennison was queen, Audra Gardner was senior teen queen and Rylee Anforth was junior teen queen in the 2016 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Court.
“The thing I enjoyed the most was getting to know my girls and being with my court,” Ms. Kennison said of Ms. Gardner and Ms. Anforth.
Plans for the future include possibly running for Miss Rodeo Arizona.
She attends Northland Pioneer College and is working on a nursing degree, she said.
“I just loved the travelling part and just hanging out with both the girls,” Ms. Anforth said.
She plans to compete for a rodeo title in Sonoita.
She attends Cactus Canyon Junior High School in Apache Junction.
Ms. Gardner also liked to travel as rodeo royalty.
“Probably all the traveling and getting to spend time with the horses – my family now,” she said.
“I’m going to take a couple years off to do barrel racing, season my young horse on barrel racing. But I might come back to queening later,” Ms. Gardner said.
She is taking courses with the online school, Primavera.
Over the next month, the new queens will remain “in waiting” until the 2016 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo royalty step down at the crowning ceremony, according to the application packet. The ceremony will take place during the 2017 LDD Rodeo Sunday performance pre-show on Feb. 29, according to the packet. At that time, they will be presented, perform the presentation runs, push cattle and run sponsor and winners’ laps, according to the packet.
To select the queens, three judges used scores from a variety of categories and from a private interview. Judging criteria included horsemanship skills and etiquette and a platform speech. This year’s judges were Kallie Brannon, Melissa Drake and Taci Shaffer.
Queen contestants must be 18-26 years old as of the first day of competition. Senior teen queen contestants must be 14-17, while junior teen queen contestants must be 10-13. Contestants must be a resident of Arizona as of Jan. 1 of the year of competition. The Lost Dutchman Days title holders must remain living within Arizona during their reign. Contestants must not be married, never have been married and cannot become married during their reign.
For information on the rodeo royalty, contact Heidi Erickson, Lost Dutchman Days royalty director, at misslostduchmandays@yahoo.com.
The 53rd Annual Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo will begin at 1:30 p.m. daily Feb. 24-26 at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds. It is a full eight-event rodeo, with professional cowboys and cowgirls competing for $30,000 in prize money, according to the event website.
The classic eight events are: bareback, calf roping, saddlebronc, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, ladies barrel racing, team roping and bull riding.
For more information about the 53rd Annual Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo, including rodeo royalty and ticket sales, visit the event website.
