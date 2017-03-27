Arizona State Parks and Trails seeking comments on outdoor recreation plan

Arizona State Parks and Trails, Arizona State University and a team of outdoor recreation professionals have partnered over the last year to collect national and statewide outdoor recreation data. The 2018-22 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan outlines the state’s priorities on recreation, conservation, community vitality, diversity, youth engagement and more. The draft of the plan is available online at AZStateParks.com/publications for public review and comment. Comments are welcomed through Wednesday, April 5, and can be made via e-mail to scorp2018@azstateparks.gov, according to a press release.
The SCORP acts as a plan that sets the criteria to distribute funds available for local, state, or federal outdoor recreation projects. Arizona State Parks has given over $59 million from the Land Water Conservation Fund towards the enhancement of outdoor recreation for Arizona communities. Each county of the state has benefited from these funds, according to the release.
Arizona State Parks and Trails is committed to supporting a highly integrated outdoor recreation system for the future. This plan balances the recreational use and protection of natural and cultural resources. It also strengthens the awareness of the public between outdoor recreation with health benefits while also producing opportunities to enhance the economies and quality of life for residents. Recreation managers of cities, counties, state and federal government organizations in Arizona use this information for more specific recreation planning and budgeting. The plan also offers leadership opportunities to make decisions about the state’s enhancement of outdoor recreation sites, programs and infrastructure, according to the release.