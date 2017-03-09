Archery-tag fundraiser March 11 supports Boots in the House

Mar 9th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Shoot Right and Bass Pro Shops in Mesa, 1133 N. Dobson Road in Mesa, are hosting an archery-tag fundraiser 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, to support Boots in the House, a military-support organization.

Cost is $20 for ages 10 to adult. Wear long sleeves and pants. Equipment is provided.

Participants will be running around shooting each other with foam-tipped arrows and face masks. Dip, dive, dodge and catch arrows in mid-air to bring teammates back in the game, according to https://www.facebook.com/events/133209813859577/.

Learn more about Boots in the House at https://www.facebook.com/BootsInTheHouseUSA.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie