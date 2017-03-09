Archery-tag fundraiser March 11 supports Boots in the House

Shoot Right and Bass Pro Shops in Mesa, 1133 N. Dobson Road in Mesa, are hosting an archery-tag fundraiser 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, to support Boots in the House, a military-support organization.
Cost is $20 for ages 10 to adult. Wear long sleeves and pants. Equipment is provided.
Participants will be running around shooting each other with foam-tipped arrows and face masks. Dip, dive, dodge and catch arrows in mid-air to bring teammates back in the game, according to https://www.facebook.com/events/133209813859577/.
Learn more about Boots in the House at https://www.facebook.com/BootsInTheHouseUSA.