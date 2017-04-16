April 19 hike in Superstition Mountains
Bonny Knowlton
Superstition Area Land Trust is sponsoring a guided hike on Wednesday, April 19, in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains.
Leader Bonny Knowlton will guide participants on an easy, 4-mile trek on the Lost Goldmine Trail.
This hike will be for those who enjoy hiking and learning about the Sonoran desert.
E-mail bknowlton@azsalt.org to reserve a spot and for time and detailed directions.
Bring water and snack to eat on the trail. Also, wear sturdy shoes and a hat.
