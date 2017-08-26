Apache Junction police stress need for pedestrian, bicycle safety

The Apache Junction Police Department would like to remind everyone to watch for the foot and bicycle traffic around local school campuses now that students are back.
Since there is an increase in activity in the mornings and mid-afternoons here are a few reminders from Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly:
For parents
•While driving watch for reduced speed zones near schools.
•When approaching an intersection look for students crossing the street.
•Avoid distraction. Do not use a cell phone while the vehicle is moving.
•Do not pass a stopped school bus with red lights flashing.
For students
•Wear a bicycle helmet.
•Ride on the right side of the road or in the designated bicycle lane.
•Follow the rules of the road. Stop at stop signs and red traffic lights.
•Always use a crosswalk. Never cross the street in the middle of the block.
For more information about pedestrian and bicycle safety, contact Community Resource Coordinator Rob McDaniel at 480-474-5442 or rmcdaniel@ajcity.net.