Apache Junction parks and rec events for Nov. 2-7

The following Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department events and programs are held at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, unless otherwise specified. Go to www.ajcity.net/registration for more information on how to register. Pre-registration is required for many of the classes and programs. For more information, go to www.ajcity.net or call 480-983-2181.
Indoor and outdoor pickleball offered
The Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center offers indoor pickleball lessons and indoor drop-in pickleball at designated times. The center has four indoor pickeball courts for all ages and levels of play. Pickleball is free to all members and open to the public for daily rates. Wooden beginner paddles and pickleballs provided. Pickleball is played as a drop-in game, first-come, first-served. Players sign in on a white board and play doubles to a score of 11. The city also has four outdoor courts at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road, with reservations at $2.50 per court per hour, with paddles and balls not provided.
Belly dance basics Nov. 2
This course will cover belly dance moves for beginners. Participants will explore movement related to Egyptian dance looking at several Middle Eastern countries and Greece as well as American Cabaret styling. The class will include basic hip, arm and shoulder movements as well as beginning traveling moves. Class is held 5:30-6:25 p.m. Thursdays at the MGC and is for ages 18 and older. The fee is $32.
Belly dance technique and choreography Nov. 2
This course will cover belly dancing moves for beginners and intermediate students and those who wish to have a deeper understanding of movement related to Egyptian dance including folklore. The class will include hip, arm and shoulder movements, traveling moves, put together in combinations and sequences. The students will learn choreographies to belly dance music that may lead to future performance opportunities. Class is offered to ages 18 and older. The fee is $44 and class runs 7:30-8:50 p.m. Nov. 2.
Kenpo Karate for kids Nov. 2
Kenpo provides physical activity, builds strength, coordination & confidence while providing the groundwork for a healthy lifestyle. Kenpo also builds on life skills and gives the student a greater respect for themselves and others. Uniforms are available for purchase through instructor. This class is offered for ages 8 -12 years old. Class runs 6-6:45 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The fee is $40.
Kenpo Karate for adults Nov. 2
Adult Kenpo is a complete martial arts system that is great for self-protection & close-quarters defense. Kenpo is a fun, low-stress learning environment that puts a premium on technical mastery and improvement. Class meets 7-8:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. Adult Kenpo is offered to ages 13 and older. The fee is $40.
Hang Time Fridays in November
School may be out on Fridays again this year but Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will be in full swing. Join onFridays at the MGC for an all-day program, Hang Time Fridays. Participants will enjoy a wide range of different activities throughout the day ranging from arts and crafts, sports, fitness, cooking and more. This program will run 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. every Friday except for breaks and holidays. The fee is $35 for November and drop-in options are available.
Family Sock Hop Nov. 4
Take a blast to the past with a fun-filled night for the entire family. Families will be treated to snacks, dancing and crafting. This event does require pre-registration so register early to reserve a spot. This event runs 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. The fee is $4 per person.
Little Tigers karate (ages 6-8) Nov. 6
These classes will cover the basics of karate plus how to get away from an attacker, how to fall, roll, jump and more. This beginner class is a fun, easy going environment for learning new skills. Little Tigers meet 6-6:45 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday. This class is offered to ages 6 to 8 and the registration fee is $35.
Healthy living with chronic pain workshop Nov. 7
Pinal-Gila Council for Seniors is hosting a workshop for people who have a primary or secondary diagnoses of chronic pain. Learn how to take control and manage pain in a six-week workshop. Each participant will receive a free workbook. Classes are highly participative, where mutual support and success build the participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. Workshop is free; seating is limited.