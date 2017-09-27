Apache Junction junior-high bull rider Logan Reichwald, 12, wins at Payson event

My son Logan Reichwald, 12, is a seventh-grade student a Cactus Canyon Junior High School and is currently the only student athlete from Apache Junction in the Arizona Junior and High School Rodeo Association (ahsra.com). He is a bull rider who does most of his riding/training at the Hitching Post, 2341 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent has covered him twice this year: Once was when he came back to bull riding after an injury in January and then when he won his first buckle in Cave Creek in March.
This past weekend, Sept. 16-17, the AHSRA had its season opener in Payson. Logan took second on Saturday and fourth on Sunday. He was the only rider out of eight to cover both days and took first over all, winning his sixth buckle.
Also on Saturday night he rode at the Hitching Post where he took first in the novice division covering two bulls. He is also proud to be sponsored by local Apache Junction company 212 Motorsports.
Editor’s note: Stacie Reichwald is an Apache Junction resident.