Apache Junction High School volleyball starts season Aug. 29 at Buckeye

Apache Junction girls volleyball is gearing up to start their season on Aug. 29 against Buckeye High School.
“We are hitting the basics, doing the fundamentals,” Coach Jake Heermans said.“Working hard so that we have the basics of passing and hitting down.”
While the team is young, Heermans said he has high hopes for his team.
“Our conference is definitely winnable if we do all the things we’re supposed to,” he said. “We have a good chance at winning our region.”
Morgan Farsolas, a junior on the team, said they’ve played volleyball together for a while.
“Most of us have played together since Cactus Canyon and our club Club Digs,” Farsolas said. “And we have played high school ball together.”
The team has one returning senior, six juniors and five sophomores.
“If we play well we should have a legitimate chance at winning every match that we are in our region,” he said.
Team captain Lucia Kimble hopes the team does better than their 13-26 season last year.
“We’re looking forward to hopefully winning a lot of matches, more than last year,” she said. “And playing better as a team.”
The team has two scrimmages this week against Poston Butte and Miami.
“You’re not allowed to keep score, so I just hope the girls play hard,” he said. “And the stuff that we are working on in practice they get and it starts clicking for them as we start our season.
As a captain, Farsolas works to set an example for the young team.
“I try to have a positive attitude on an off the court,” she said. “So we try to keep everyone up all the time and now let anyone get down.”
“We flush the mistakes is what we say,” Kimble said.
The team opens regular season against Buckeye High at Buckeye at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
AJHS volleyball schedule
The following is the Apache Junction volleyball games schedule. Home games are in bold and are played at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.
•6 p.m. Aug. 29 @ Buckeye Union.
•6 p.m. Aug. 31 @ Higley.
•6 p.m. Sept. 5 vs Sunrise Mountain.
•6 p.m. Sept. 7 @ Casa Grande.
•3 p.m. Sept. 8 Coconino Classic @Coconino High School.
•6 p.m. Sept. 12 vs Seton Catholic Prep.
•6 p.m. Sept. 14 vs St. Mary’s.
•10 a.m. Sept. 15 Wolves Classic @ Estrella Foothills.
•6 p.m. Sept. 19 @ Washington High School.
•6 p.m. Sept. 20 vs Metro Tech.
•6 p.m. Sept. 21 vs Cortez.
•6 p.m. Sept. 26 @ Dysart.
•6 p.m. Sept. 27 vs Dysart.
•6 p.m. Sept. 28 vs Washington.
•6 p.m. Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. @ Coronado.
•6 p.m. Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. vs Combs.
•6 p.m. Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. @ Cortez.
•6 p.m. Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. vs Coronado.
•Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. @ Combs.
The volleyball team website is https://sites.google.com/site/ajhsvolleyball//calendar-schedule.