AJHS pitcher Gilgert had a standout junior season

Mikayla Gilgert, pitcher for the Lady Prospectors had a stand out 2016-17 season. She led the team to a second round game in the playoffs, before losing to Salpointe Catholic. She leads the state with four no hitters.
“Strike outs should be up near the top,” Coach Ed Matlosz said of Gilgert. “She finished with 253 strikeouts.”
Gilgert did lead the division with her 253 strikeouts this season. In her entire career at Apache Junction, she has 440 strikeouts. She also lead the division with wins—22, with 18 of those being a complete game.
“Our season was a lot of fun this year.” Gilgert said. “It was something that I can really cherish for the rest of my life.”
Gilgert said she just took the season game by game.
“I’ve been playing for a really long time and every game was just another game,” she said. “And you have to do better everytime.”
Gilgert, a junior will be returning for her senior year.
“You put Mikayla on the hill and they better be a bunch of D-I players to have a chance of hitting her,” Matlosz said. “Against high school competition, Mikayla rises up and does a very nice job.”
For her senior season Gilgert has a few goals.
“Definitely to just beat records, I just want to go over the top,” “I want to get farther in the state. It’ll definitely be harder when we just lost five of our seniors that were starters.”
Matlosz said Gilgert’s earned run average, was 1.33 and that included the loss against Salpointe.
“She was below one (ERA) all year,” Matlosz said. “With her as the centerpiece next year, it’ll be awesome.
He hopes with her leading the team next year, maybe they will get farther along in the playoffs, he said.
“Our goal is to always be state champs,” he said. “And I think she could lead us there.”
Gilgert said she knows there is often pressure on the pitchers because they are the ones who control the game.
“You just tune everything out when you’re on that mound but don’t feel as much as you would think,” she said.
While the competition for state in Division 4 is tough, Matlozs said, “with Mikayla being on the mound we’re going to be in every ball game. We just have to find a way to get some runs across and score against our opponent.
