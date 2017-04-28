AJ Parks and Rec classes take time to gain popularity

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation offers classes and events that will appeal to many different tastes or abilities.
“In my mind, events are our one-time non-registered concerts in the park and our Fit-Family events,” Jamie Sullivan, recreation superintendent with Apache Junction Parks and Recreation, said. “And most of all of those we have been seeing an increase in numbers.”
Classes, however, do have a rate of cancellation, according to Ms. Sullivan.
“In ’15-’16 about 22 percent of our classes were cancelled, 78 percent went, and then this last year our numbers were 82 percent of our classes went with 18 percent of them cancelled,” she said.
The classes that are cancelled most often are those that have not been offered before.
“We’ve tried some spa classes, we are doing some cooking classes,” Ms. Sullivan said. “These are all new programs that we haven’t offered before.”
Because they haven’t been offered before, people don’t know about them. That leaves parks and recreation with two options: the classes eventually build or they aren’t offered in the future.
The cupcake cooking class, Ms. Sullivan said, is a perfect example of a class that was not very popular but has gained traction over the seasons.
“Some of those other classes may get cancelled because they’re new due to low enrollment and we might offer it a few more times to try to build up the interest,” Ms. Sullivan said. “Then if we realize the interest isn’t there we won’t offer it again until we get enough people to say ‘can you offer this program?’”
Rarely is a class only offered once, Ms. Sullivan said.
“We don’t believe in a one-and-done kind of thing,” Ms. Sullivan said. “A lot of times people will see something and be like ‘Oh I really want to take that,’ but by the time they go through (enrollment) it is over.”
Some classes for the spa days kids program have maxxed out the enrollment numbers but others have been cancelled because there was not enough
enrollment, Ms. Sullivan said.
Liz Langenbach, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation director, said people in the community wait to register at the last minute.
“Unfortunately with classes that are smaller you need to know that in advance,” Ms. Langenbach said. “The instructor that we are contracting with might need to know a day or two in advance to purchase supplies.”
Ms. Sullivan said it’s all about finding the times when it works.
“We might try a different day or a different time,” she said.
But it’s not just low-enrollment that can cancel classes. Sometimes teachers have to pull out due to an illness or other personal reasons.
Ms. Sullivan said it is important that the department offers classes that are of interest to the community.
“They can either e-mail us directly, go to the AJ city website and submit their comments that way or we have suggestion boxes at the multi-generational center,” Ms. Sullivan said. “Sometimes they’ll make suggestions for programs that we already have; they just don’t know that we have them.”
When that happens, Ms. Sullivan said, the parks and recreation staff will reach out to the person and give him or her the information on the classes that fit their interest.
“We are always open to new instructors,” Ms. Sullivan said. “Sometimes if we are lacking in something it’s because we haven’t found an instructor yet.”
Often, people will go to parks and rec and say they have a talent and if it is a good fit, they’ll be brought on board, Ms. Sullivan said.
If a person is interested in teaching classes at parks and rec, they can fill out a program proposal and submit it.
Community members interested in offering a class or feedback to the city may e-mail ajpr@ajcity.net.
Jane Ribotta, who participates in some of the senior activities, enjoys playing bingo and participating in line dancing, bot offered at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center.
“They have just a wonderful senior center out here,” she said “The people are friendly and nobody judges you.”
News Services Assistant Arianna Grainey can be reached at 623-445-2717, via e-mail at agrainey@newszap.com or on twitter at ariannagrainey