8th annual environmental stewardship trash cleanup Jan. 21

The Tonto National Forest, Mesa Ranger District asks local residents to join Footprints Matter to Us and Natural Restorations at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for the 8th Annual Footprints Matter to Us Environmental Stewardship Event. The event takes place along the Hewitt Station Road. The Hewitt Station area will be closed to target shooting for this event, according to a press release.
“We appreciate our partners Footprints Matter to Us and Natural Restorations, along with the support of the Arizona Trail Association and the Arizona State Land Department to make this event possible. These dedicated groups are helping to improve the lands around the community and we are grateful for their efforts,” Mesa District Ranger Gary Hanna said in the release. “We need volunteers to partner with us and help clean up the trash left behind by others.”
Volunteers are asked to register to participate and bring work gloves, buckets, rakes, and plenty of water. Volunteers are also encouraged to wear sunscreen, hats, long pants, and closed toed shoes. Trash bags will be provided.
“This is a chance for the public to become actively involved in preserving these recreation areas for their enjoyment and that of future visitors,” Ranger Hanna said in the release. “With the support of the many hard-working volunteers willing to donate their time, we create a more enjoyable and sustainable recreational experience. It takes help from everyone to Keep it Clean, Keep it Open.”
Additional information, including how to register, can be found on the Tonto National Forest or Footprints Matter websites, or call the Mesa Ranger District office at 480-610-3300.