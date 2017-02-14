2017 pronghorn, elk hunt applications due by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 14

The deadline to apply for a 2017 hunt permit-tag for pronghorn and elk is only hours instead of days away, according to a press release.
All online and paper applications must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 14. Postmarks do not count.
Applicants should apply online by visiting https://draw.azgfd.gov and then scrolling down to “Apply for a Draw.” Those who require assistance with their online application can call any department office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday. Applicants still can receive assistance from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday only by calling 623-236-7424.
In achange from last year, online applicants must keep their credit card payment information current. If payment is declined at the time of the draw, the application will not be drawn. The department no longer will attempt to reach applicants by telephone to obtain payment on drawn applications where credit cards have failed.
This also marks the first time pronghorn and elk hunters will be able to purchase PointGuard as part of their online application. An innovative new program, PointGuard provides hunters with peace of mind in knowing they can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason without losing their coveted bonus points. Information: https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/pointguard.
In the meantime, the department is encouraging all applicants to sign up for a free AZGFD Customer Portal account. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their contact information, as well as their license and draw results information and bonus points, in their personal “My AZ Outdoors” section. A portal account also provides convenient access to the online license purchase and draw application systems.
It’s easy to create an account. Just click on the “Sign in to Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page and then select the “Create an Account” option, filling in the requested information. A portal account is mobile-friendly, so customers can view their information on their smartphones.
For more information, call (602) 942-3000.