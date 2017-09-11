2017-18 waterfowl, snipe hunting regulations available online

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has posted the 2017-18 Arizona Waterfowl and Snipe Regulations on https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/.
The general waterfowl season in the “Mountain Zone” (Game Management Units 1-5, 7, 9, 11M, 12A, and those portions of Units 6 and 8 within Coconino County) begins Oct. 6, and runs through Jan. 14.
The general waterfowl season in the “Desert Zone” (Game Management Units 10 and 12B through 46B, and those portions of Units 6 and 8 within Yavapai County) begins Oct. 20 and runs through Jan. 28.
The following (excluding scaup) are legal wildlife in both Mountain and Desert zones: ducks, including mergansers, coots and common moorhens (gallinules); white geese (snow, blue and Ross’); and dark geese (Canada and white-fronted).
Scaup can be harvested in the Mountain Zone from Oct. 21 through Jan. 14 and in the Desert Zone from Nov. 4 through Jan. 28.
Waterfowl hunters must possess a valid Arizona hunting license, as well as a valid Arizona migratory bird stamp (for hunters 18 and older) and a federal migratory bird hunting stamp (for hunters 16 and older).
For more information about waterfowl hunting, visit https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/species/waterfowl/.